Trudeau lectures Catholic Church on church-run schools

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s “deeply disappointed” the Roman Catholic Church hasn’t offered a formal apology and made amends for the role it played in Canada’s former system of church-run Indigenous boarding schools. Friday’s comments come days after the remains of 215 children were located at what was once the country’s largest such school. The prime minister is calling on the Catholic Church to “step up” and take responsibility for its part in the church-run boarding schools. From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 native children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded schools as an effort to assimilate them into Canadian society.