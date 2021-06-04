Universal Music attracts the attention of US billionaire

Universal Music Group is in talks to sell a 10% stake in a deal that would value the record label at about $40 billion. Confirmation Friday of those talks arrive four months after Vivendi SE, the French media conglomerate that owns Universal, said that it might spin off the record label that is home to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, as well as the Beatles. The company last year acquired Bob Dylan’s entire catalog. Universal, with its massive portfolio of artists, has benefited from the adaptation of music streaming across numerous platforms. Vivendi and Pershing Capital, run by billionaire William Ackman, confirmed talks Friday.