Unrest erupts after man dies in Minneapolis arrest attempt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crowds vandalized buildings and stole from businesses in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood after officials said a man wanted for illegally possessing a gun was fatally shot by authorities.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said in an email to reporters early Friday that people vandalized “numerous” buildings and stole from some. A dumpster was burned and windows were smashed. Arrest totals weren’t immediately available.

The U.S. Marshals Service says a task force was trying to arrest the man on a state warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A statement says the man, who was in a parked car, didn’t comply with law enforcement and “produced a handgun” before task force members fired upon him.

The shooting is under investigation.