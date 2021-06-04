Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted on a weapons violation fired a gun from inside his vehicle before he was fatally shot by members of a federal task force as they were trying to arrest him. Friends and family of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. say the father of three was often harassed by police. Authorities said Friday that members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest Smith on a warrant for illegally carrying a firearm when he was shot by a deputy from Hennepin County and a deputy from Ramsey County. The names of the deputies were not immediately released.