Vaccination clinics scheduled for West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department has two COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled in the next week in West Salem.

The first is Sunday, June 6 during the village's June Dairy Days celebration. It runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the West Salem Fire Department at 100 Mill St. near where June Dairy Days events are held. Both the Johnson & Johnson one-dose and the Pfizer two-dose vaccines are available to anyone age 12 or older. No registration is required.

The other clinic is Friday, June 11 at the Panther Den, across the street from the West Salem School District at 405 E. Hamlin St. It goes from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The clinic is open for walk-in appointments. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are available.

The health department is encouraging anyone who hasn't been vaccinated to stop by.

For both clinics, the vaccine is free.