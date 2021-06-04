Victim can raise special defense in trafficker’s homicide

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A state appeals court says a Milwaukee child sex trafficking victim accused of killing her trafficker drove her to do it. Prosecutors have accused 20-year-old Chrystul Kizer of killing 34-year-old Randall Volar III in Kenosha in 2018. She was 17 at the time. Wisconsin law provides an affirmative defense for human trafficking victims if the offense they committed was a direct result of being trafficked. A Kenosha County judge ruled in 2019 that Kizer couldn’t use that defense, ruling that her alleged crimes weren’t the direct result of being trafficked. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the 2nd District Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Kizer can raise that defense. The case is set for a status hearing June 25.