West Virginia gov: Bank deceived family for loan guarantee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in a new court filing blamed a now bankrupt U.K. bank for fraudulently inducing him into personally guaranteeing $700 million in loans that were taken out by his companies. Justice’s family and coal companies claim that Greensill Capital U.K. “perpetrated a continuous and highly profitable fraud.” Justice told reporters Tuesday that the loans are “a burden on our family beyond belief.” The business troubles of the Republican governor, who Forbes recently took off its list of billionaires because of mounting debt, have been publicly aired over the past week. He also owes a Virginia bank $368 million.