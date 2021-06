MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has added 7-foot-1 transfer Chris Vogt to its frontcourt. Vogt started 50 games at Cincinnati. He averaged 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and 19.4 minutes last season. Vogt had 11 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game and shot 64.8% from the floor during the 2019-20 season. Wisconsin will be Vogt’s third college. He spent two seasons at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Cincinnati.