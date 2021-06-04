Woman says she’s innocent in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A judge delayed sentencing for an Iowa woman who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant because the woman says she is innocent. Twenty-five-year-old Treshonda Pollion, of Davenport, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday. She pleaded guilty in May to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs. Scott County Judge Henry Latham said he would delay sentencing Pollion because she claimed she was innocent during a pre-sentence investigation. Pollion’s attorney said her comments were to explain why she accepted a plea deal. He asked for time to talk to Pollion.