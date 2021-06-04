WXOW Sports/News Videographer

WXOW, ABC affiliate in La Crosse, Wisconsin, is looking for a talented videographer who loves shooting and editing local news and sports. This is a full-time position.

You’ll work with a talented team of reporters and anchors who are passionate about producing high-quality television and web content.

Candidates will shoot and edit local high school and college sports for our newscasts, as well as contribute to our news coverage. Must be flexible with scheduling to accommodate breaking news and weekend sporting events. Experience with shooting and editing digital video to a professional standard and a basic knowledge of journalism is preferred.

To apply, fill out the application on our website and submit with a cover letter and link to your reel to:

Sean Dwyer, News Director sdwyer@wxow.com

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V