Caledonia baseball wins in walk off fashion to keep season alive

CALEDONIA, MN. (WXOW) - The Caledonia Warriors keep their season alive with two wins on Saturday, including a walk off in game one.

One seeded Caledonia was sent to the losers bracket of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament after a loss to four seed Chatfield.

On Saturday, the Warriors played three seed Lewiston-Altura. The Cardinals had a 2-0 lead until the 6th inning when Brady Augedahl came up with an RBI single.

Then in the bottom of the 7th, the Cardinals shortstop botched the ground ball and Caledonia advanced after winning 3-2.

Game two was a rematch between Chatfield, and Caledonia won 5-0.

Caledonia will play next on Tuesday, June 8th.