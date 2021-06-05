Dentists remind us to take care of teeth in ‘Drop The Mask’ campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As vaccination rates continue to rise and many ditch their masks, dentists are encouraging community members to take care of their teeth.

The 'Drop The Mask' campaign, created by local dentists, urges residents to work on their smiles once again. According to Wisconsin Dental Association Vice President Chris Johnson says many patients missed their regular check-ups during COVID-19.

Johnson encourages residents to pay a visit to their dentist, especially now that they have something to smile about--having their mask off. Johnson said dentists want to help their patients in any way they can.

"The dental community is here to help you and to watch out for your entire health." said Johnson. "We want to do whatever we can for our patients."

Even though providers have been busy trying to fit in residents that missed appointments during the pandemic, Johnson said dentists are close to being all caught up with their patients.

According to Johnson, dentists are continuing to take COVID-19 precautions, including wearing masks and protective visors, to ensure patients are safe.

Beyond scheduling an appointment, Johnson stated there are a few key things community members can do to help keep their teeth healthy. For starters, people can continue to keep up with their home care routines.

"Brushing and flossing are essential in your everyday life, not just for your teeth, but for the health of your entire body," said Johnson.

Additionally, Johnson asserted individuals should drink lots of water, as it helps keep bacteria and sugars out of their mouth.