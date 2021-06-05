Five minors sustain injuries in crash near Warrens

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW)- Five juveniles were hurt - two with possible life threatening injuries - after a single vehicle crash near Warrens Friday evening.

According to Monroe County officials, the Jeep Grand Cherokee the teens were in was traveling westbound on County Highway EW near Jellystone Park Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday when the driver lost control trying to navigate a curve.

Reports indicate the car went into a ditch and struck a culvert before overturning once. All five passengers were injured, with two sustaining life threatening injuries. The pair was Med Flighted to a nearby hospital.

The names of those injured were not released.

The highway was closed for about an hour and a half while officials investigated the scene. The crash is still under investigation.