G-E-T Girls and West Salem Boys are Coulee Conference Champs

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee Conference Meet, hosted by West Salem, occurred on a hot, Saturday morning.

Notable, individual performances:

Black River Falls' Asia Rave claimed first place in Girls' Shot Put with a throw of 36 feet and 9 inches.

G-E-T Freshman, Adrianna Rotering, finished in first place in the Girls' 800m, 1600m, and 3200m Run events.

Westby's Evan Gluch successfully cleared 12 feet 6 inches in the Pole Vault event to claim first place.

G-E-T's Luke Vance swept the 100m, 200m, and 400m Dash events.

G-E-T Girls and West Salem Boys are Coulee Conference Champions.

Full Boys Results: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/coulee_21b.pdf

Full Girls Results: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/coulee_21g.pdf