Global war on ransomware? Hurdles hinder the US response

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Foreign keyboard criminals with scant fear of repercussions have paralyzed U.S. schools and hospitals, leaked highly sensitive police files, triggered fuel shortages and, most recently, threatened global food supply chains. The Biden administration has promised to bolster defenses against attacks, improve efforts to prosecute those responsible and build diplomatic alliances to pressure countries that harbor ransomware gangs. Calls are also growing for the administration to direct U.S. intelligence agencies and military cyberwarriors to attack ransomware gangs’ technical infrastructure that’s used for hacking, posting sensitive victim data on the dark web, and storing digital currency payouts.