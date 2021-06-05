Judge grants delay in civil rights case over Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights will be arraigned on the federal charges in September.

A magistrate judge ruled Friday that the case is complex and not subject to time restraints under the Speedy Trial Act.

Prosecutors had asked for more time to prepare for the case, due in part to the sheer volume of evidence. Defense attorneys did not oppose the delay.

Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are now scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 14. A trial date has not been set.