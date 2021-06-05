La Crescent community supports bait and tackle shop owner through injury

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Tri-State Bait and Tackle has been closed for the past month after its owner suffered an injury, but its looking forward to re-opening.

Bob Veglahn and his shop, Tri-State Bait and Tackle, have been a staple of the La Crescent community since 1981 when he first took over ownership. Just recently however, he broke his foot and the bait shop has been closed since then.

"I had a little mishap, I got my leg run over by a truck, so I've been kind of out of business for awhile," said Bob.

After forty years in the community, it's a place many people know and love, and Bob has been the face of it.

"I just enjoy meeting people, talking to them, providing great service," said Bob.

His daughter Bobbee Byard explained that since they have been closed, many people have stopped by to check on Bob or purchase things from the shop. Bobbee said they want residents to know the shop is still there and will re-open for the community.

"We just want to make sure we do it the right way and not too soon," said Bobbee. "Hopefully my dad will only work a couple of days and my husband and I can keep it open for him."

But the bait shop is more than just a place where the family does business. Bobbee's grandmother lived in the house right next to the shop, when she and her siblings moved there in 1981. Now, Bobbee's parents live in her grandma's old house.

Bobbee and her husband Tim moved back to La Crescent in 2010 to help her parents out. "We've had this little neck of La Crescent for quite awhile," said Bobbee.

Owning Tri-State Bait and Tackle is not all Bob Veglahn has done in the community.

"He was a local volunteer firefighter, he would teach firearm safety to kids, he was a zoning administrator, and way before that he was in the Navy on the USS Midway," said Bobbee.

This work is why he is so well-known and beloved within the community, explained Tim.

"He's been around a long time. A lot of people have grown up here," said Tim. "They have been saying, 'Oh I've grown up there with my dad and I take my kids there now.' It's awesome. There is a lot of support for him."

The family started a GoFundMe after Bob's accident to help raise money for the shop. Since then, they said the support from the community has been amazing. The page has received 473 shares, raising a total of $6,500 among 73 donors.

"I've just been getting lots of great, positive feedback whether it's verbal statements, monetary donations, or feeling a lot of love from La Crescent..." said Bobbee.

"It's kind of unbelievable, it brings a lot of thought and tears to your eyes," said Bob. "I'm very appreciative."

The GoFundMe site has also received many comments thanking Bob for his work and presence within the community. Jeff Erickson, who donated to the page, has been a La Crescent resident for 32 years and said he's known Bob for just as long.

Erickson said when he first saw the GoFundMe, all he could think was, how could you not donate? "I didn't win the lottery, otherwise I would have donated huge, but I wanted to at least give something."

Erickson said that before big box stores like Walmart sold bait in the area, Bob's Tri-State Bait and Tackle was the staple in town. His kids loved going to the shop when they were young because they could get just about anything, while looking at all of the cool photos on the walls.

"Bob was always there for advice. He was there in our low times because I could always talk to him," said Erickson. "When I needed someone to talk to, I knew he was always open."

Erickson explained Bob has been so important to the La Crescent community over the years, and it would be a sad day to see the bait shop close. He hopes others in the community choose to donate, even if it's just a little something.

"Bob was the anchor of this town," said Erickson. "He is one of the last real icons in this town. It's a part of La Crescent that hasn't changed in thirty years because if you walk in there, everything is still the same."

Bobbee said her dad is not only known in La Crescent. "When I lived in Boston, I would actually meet people that knew him. That's pretty crazy."

While it hasn't been easy, Bobbee and Tim said it means a lot to them to be able to help get the shop back open. They said hearing from everyone that is worried about Bob makes them feel love within the community.

"Just to give the piece of mind to my parents that they don't have to be alone in all of this, it's a good feeling," said Bobbee.

"It's kind of helped some of our worries just hearing everyone else care so much for him and how he is," said Tim.

The family is hoping to re-open Tri-State Bait and Tackle before 4th of July so everyone in the community can get their fishing fix! They encourage everyone to support local small businesses, as it really does mean a lot and goes a long way.