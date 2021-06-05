La Crosse pools re-open for summer with new safety guidelines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Officials announced all three La Crosse community swimming pools are open at fifty percent capacity this summer.

According to the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, the Erickson, Northside Community, and Veterans Memorial pool plan to be open to the public from now through August 15.

The organization stated pool-goers are required to follow some new safety guidelines this summer, created by the La Crosse County Health Department. For starters, before residents enter the facility, they are required to register for their visit.

Officials said community members can do so by either scanning a QR code, or filling out a paper registration form in an attempt to help monitor contact tracing. The organization also announced a a new open swim schedule.

Under the new program, attendees are separated into two groups, swim session A or swim session B. Individuals wishing to swim in both sessions must re-enter the facility and pay an admission fee. For specific swim session times, click here.

Swim lessons are still available to the public, with groups limited to five guests per instructor. Staff will maintain a distance of 6 feet away from swimmers, as well as wear a plastic face shield.

Additional social distancing measures include less deck furniture, limited sink access, proper spacing while guests are waiting in lines and a maximum of one person per lane for lap swim.

Unvaccinated residents are encouraged to wear face masks when they are not in the water. Officials also said that pool employees are set to follow a new sanitization schedule to ensure the facility is cleaned periodically throughout the day.

For more details on the pool's new COVID guidelines or registration information, visit the City of La Crosse website.