New England’s success against COVID-19 could be a model

BOSTON (AP) — New England is giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse into the future if more Americans get vaccinated. The six-state region has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. and is seeing sustained drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Massachusetts officials for the first time declared none of the state’s communities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission. In Rhode Island, coronavirus hospitalizations have hit their lowest levels in months. And in Vermont, there hadn’t been a COVID-19 death in over two weeks until Friday.