More heat served up for the new week

Hot and Humid Conditions…

The record high for La Crosse on Saturday was 93 set back in 1934 but that record was smashed with a high of 99 degrees. Sunny skies and continued heating will move in for Sunday to wrap out the weekend. Very hot and humid high temperatures will reach into the lower 90s. You’ll want to stay hydrated and take it slow with the relatively extreme early-season hot spell.

Hot weather leads to t-storms for next week…

Plenty of sunshine to go around will extend into the workweek but so will the humidity. This means there needs to be even more caution taken when heading out in the heat.

The return of humidity means that moisture will bring in storm chances. Monday will bring only a slight chance of t-storms before our probability of rain will increase, but we will certain have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest.

Storms chances increase on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. A slight chance for storms on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. A moderate chance for storms on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A slight chance for storms on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist