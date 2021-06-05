San Francisco played key role in AIDS fight, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco played a critical role in fighting AIDS in America and around the world, leaders and activists said Saturday at a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the first reported cases of the illness. Mayor London Breed and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke at the private ceremony in the National AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park. Pelosi, who hosted the first fundraiser for the now-famous AIDS Quilt, says the city’s compassionate, persistent and science-based approach to the crisis has helped San Francisco and the nation.