US envoy says Yemeni rebels not trying to reach cease-fire

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. special envoy for Yemen has accused the Houthi rebels of not trying to reach an urgently needed cease-fire in the war-wrecked nation. Tim Lenderking says the Iranian-backed Houthis bear major responsibility for refusing to engage meaningfully on a cease-fire and to take steps to “resolve a nearly seven-years conflict that has brought unimaginable suffering to the Yemeni people.” A spokesman for the Houthis was not immediately available for comment. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile.