Weekend heat!

High heat and humidity…

Extreme heat and increasing humidity have settled into the Coulee Region Friday and the trend will continue this weekend. Highs yesterday were in the 90s and there were a number of records set. Up north, Eau Claire set a new record reaching 95° eclipsing the old record of 93 set in 1968. Here in La Crosse we recorded 96, breaking the old record of 34° set in 1934.

Southerly breezes strengthen…

The south winds will continue in the region and highs will heat up even further for today. Most highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Again, high temperature records will likely fall. La Crosse should reach 96° topping the old record of 93 set in 1934.

Hot weather pattern…

A ridge of high pressure has built over much of the nation shoving the jet stream to the north. That has induced the warming, and for us the focus of t-storms will be north for the next few days.

