Youngsters introduced to fishing at free event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse area youngsters were introduced to fishing at the annual Free Fishing Day at Chad Erickson Memorial Park in La Crosse.

The event, sponsored by the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO and other groups offered kids a chance to cast their line after receiving some free fishing gear.

Kids between the ages of 2 and 17 who attended were given a free fishing pole and reel and a bag of goodies that included additional fishing gear.

Bait was provided by Ace Hardware of La Crosse.

Bill Brockmiller, treasurer of the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO said they host the event to encourage kids to get away from their screens and expose them to what may be a lifetime passion.

Brockmiller says the event is rewarding to the young people but also to the parents and organizers who get to see the joy it brings to the participants.

The event is back after a one year hiatus due to the pandemic. Over the nine years of the event, nearly 1,000 kids have taken part.