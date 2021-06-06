Ames wins Principal Charity Classic for 2nd senior title

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Stephen Ames won the Principal Charity Classic on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title, taking advantage of Tim Herron’s final-round collapse. Seven strokes behind Herron entering the round, Ames shot a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over fellow Canadian Mike Weir. A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, Ames won the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his first senior title. The 57-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad finished at 12-under 204 at Wakonda Club. Weir closed with a 69. Herron bogeyed three of the final five holes in a 76 that left him tied for third at 10 under with Willie Wood and Doug Barron.