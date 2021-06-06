Bill Miller working on a new album

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) He hasn't recorded new music in quite awhile.

But musician Bill Miller is working on a new album.

He's completed five songs released on social media recently.

We spoke with Miller as he rehearsed for this year's Moon Tunes opening concert.

He told us he returns to La Crosse year after year because because he still considers it home. Another reason is that it's the place his musical career began.

He's "proud" to return and enjoys the performance with friends he's known since his early days of performing.

He's also recorded a number of albums at Actual Sound Studios in La Crosse. Three of those albums earned Grammy awards.

While this year's live performance is over, you may soon hear some of his new music.

You can learn more about Miller and his work by visiting his website, billmiller.co.