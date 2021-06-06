France tackles virus variants as it readies for tourists

French health authorities are racing to contain scattered cases of the more contagious delta virus variant, as France prepares to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors. The health minister said Sunday that France has multiple clusters of the variant, first identified in India and believed to be fueling a rise in infections in neighboring Britain. But he said the variant hadn’t spread widely into the French community and that health investigators are working to track cases. Overall, France is seeing a sustained drop in virus infections, hospitalization rates and deaths even after it started reopening schools, stores, and restaurants last month.