Heat Continues with Increasing thunderstorm chances through the upcoming week

Wrapping up the weekend with hot temperatures…

Temperatures in the 80s and 90s and partly cloudy skies graced the Coulee Region as we approach the summer season. Tonight we are expected to cool down into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Beautiful Monday…

The hot and humid weather continues into the new week. Expect partly cloudy skies on your Monday with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. You’ll want to stay hydrated and take it slow with the relatively extreme early season hot spell.

Hot weather leads to t-storms…

After a partly cloudy day Monday, our probability of rain will increase, but we will certain have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest. Moderate chances for thunderstorms exist on Tuesday and Friday. Slight chances for thunderstorms exist on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The mugginess will be on the rise as well so make sure to stay hydrated and take it slow.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen counts are expected to be in the high category on Monday. Tree pollen counts have decreased.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden