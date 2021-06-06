Law enforcement agencies set up Tip Hotline for missing Iowa youth.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (WXOW) - The search for an 11-year-old boy missing since on or about May 27th continues and now the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation needs the public's help.

A digital Tip Hotline is now available for the public to submit any information that could lead to finding Xavier Harrelson. Harrelson has been missing from the rural trailer park where he lives for over a week and authorities are considering several scenarios regarding his disappearance.

Investigators are considering possibilities such as abduction, suffering an accident or that he ran away. Family and neighbors are still being questioned to hopefully reveal clues to his disappearance.

The digital tip line can be found on the FBI's website: fbi.gov/findxavior.