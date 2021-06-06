LGBTQ groups, supporters rally in Tokyo, demand equal rights

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters have staged a rally outside Tokyo’s iconic Shibuya Station. They’re calling for equal rights and public support for enacting a long-sought equality law before the Tokyo Olympics. That’s despite fading hopes due to the governing party’s resistance. Around 100 people wearing rainbow facemasks danced and held banners at Sunday’s rally. In Japan, there’s still a lack of legal protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people despite growing support and awareness. Rights groups are pushing for the passage of an equality act as international attention falls on Tokyo as it hosts the Olympics, set to begin July 23.