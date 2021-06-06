No injuries in Sunday afternoon Fire in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There were no injuries in a house fire on La Crosse's Northside Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called out to a home at 620 Car Street at about 3:45 p.m. When fire crews arrived they found smoke coming out of a window as the residents were using a garden hose to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters took over the attack and quickly put the fire out. No one was in the home but firefighters found two frightened cats inside.

The La Crosse Fire Department used six vehicles and 15 firefighters to tackle the blaze. The home sustained moderate fire and minor smoke damage.