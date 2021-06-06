One man killed in violent altercation late Sunday morning near Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - An armed adult male attacked people at their home on Icarus Road off of Highway 16 near Sparta killing one and injuring two others Sunday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said neighbors called dispatch and police arrived at 11:40 a.m. calling it a "family disturbance".

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was seriously injured and one woman suffered a severe laceration on her arm.

Both were taken to Gundersen Health System including the assailant.

He suffered self-inflicted gunshot wounds, and the victims were attacked with a "knife-like" weapon.

"We're referring to it as an 'edged weapon' that caused the death of the adult male and the injuries to the other two parties," Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said. "As a result of a disturbance that ensued upon his arrival, we have one adult male that is deceased."

Sheriff Revels said it could take up to a week to release the names as law enforcement investigates the incident. They need to wait and interview those involved after their wounds are treated.

He encouraged anyone who might have more information to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 608-269-2117.