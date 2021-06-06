Police: 8 shot in New Orleans off I-10; one critically hurt

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say eight people have been wounded in a shooting, including a woman left critically injured after being shot in the face. Police say gunfire broke out early Sunday shortly after midnight along a service road near Interstate 10. A police news release said a woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot in the face. New Orleans police spokesman Aaron Looney told WWL-TV the seven other victims were all in stable condition. Police said some victims were merely grazed by gunfire. Looney declined to release further details of what happened, citing the ongoing police investigation. Police have not announced any arrests.