Popular Nigerian televangelist T.B. Joshua dies at 57

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Temitope Balogun Joshua, one of Africa’s most popular televangelists who was known as T.B. Joshua, has died. He was 57. The Nigerian-born pastor was founder of the mega church, Synagogue Church Of All Nations. or SCOAN, which also runs the Emmanuel Television Station in Lagos, Nigeria. The church announced his death in a statement Sunday. Joshua was noted for making predictions and for his claims to cure various ailments and to make people prosper through miracles. He was, however, controversial, with critics questioning his claims and saying he profited off of people seeking hope.