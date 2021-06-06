Serena Williams loses at French Open; Federer withdraws

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has lost in straight sets in the fourth round of the French Open. Williams was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Elena Rybakina. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who has won the title at Roland Garros three times. But the 39-year-old American hasn’t been past the fourth round there since she was the runner-up in 2016. This was the 64th time Williams has appeared in that round at a major tournament. It was the first such match for Rybakina. She is a 21-year-old from Kazakhstan ranked 22nd. Williams’ exit came on the same day that Roger Federer withdrew from the tournament and a week after Naomi Osaka pulled out, citing a need for a mental health break.