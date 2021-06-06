Toyota reaches settlement over bullied engineer’s suicide

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Toyota has reached a settlement with the family of an engineer whose suicide was ruled a job-related death due to harassment from his boss. Toyota Motor Corp. said it will improve workers’ heath care and make other changes to prevent future harassment. The engineer was repeatedly ridiculed by his boss, prevented from taking days off and told to die. The attorney for the victim’s family has said Toyota was responsible for mismanagement in allowing the harassment to continue. The compensation amount was not disclosed. The case has drawn attention as highlighting a common problem in workaholic Japan. Complaints about various workplace abuses have more than tripled in 15 years.