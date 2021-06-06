Volunteers grill summer lunch for first responders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas High School IMPACT team and Crossfit La Crosse served a summer grill-out lunch for first responders to thank them for their work in the community.

Volunteers worked from noon to 4:30 p.m. grilling hot dogs, brats, and hamburgers for EMS workers at Crossfit La Crosse.

Police, firefighters, and EMTs stopped by throughout the afternoon to grab a quick meal in-between shifts.

Organizer Barb Grob said it is all to show appreciation after a tough year.

"[We] really wanted to wrap our arms around them and give them a big thanks for all they have done," Grob said. "The last year hasn't been easy for anyone and we really wanted to thank them for all of their hard work they put in for the last year."

Grob said they hope to do the event again in the future.