Wisconsin Democrats make pitches to defeat Senate’s Johnson

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A crowded field of Democratic candidates that includes political newcomers, current office holders, a doctor and the son of a billionaire is making their pitches for why they’re the best pick to take out Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022. Each of the five announced candidates, and a sixth who is poised to get in the race, addressed the virtual Wisconsin Democratic Convention on Sunday. For several of the lesser-known candidates, it marked their first chance to make their case before an audience of party activists who are most likely to be voting in the August 2022 primary.