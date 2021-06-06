Yelich, Narváez HR, Brews hand D-backs 16th road loss in row

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and Omar Narváez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Arizona 7-5, handing the Diamondbacks their team-record 16th straight road loss.

Milwaukee has won 13 of its last 16 against Arizona dating to the start of the 2018 season. Yelich, slowed by injuries this year, led off the eighth with his third home run, tagging Joakim Soria for a 6-5 lead.

The former NL MVP connected after he stepped out of the batter’s box and walked toward the dugout after disagreeing with a second strike on an appeal to third base umpire Joe West. Narváez followed with his homer. Josh Rojas hit two home runs for Arizona.