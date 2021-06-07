A couple twists on the classic burger recipe

(WXOW) - The grills will sizzle this summer with burger patties all over the Coulee Region.

If you're looking to spice up the classic burger and add some unique flavor, Angie Horkan of the Wisconsin Beef Council has two recipes to try out.

Whip up a Spicy Hawaiian Burger for a change which features a pineapple relish, chipotle mayo, and bacon.

Feeling like an Italian-style burger? Consider a Pepperoni Pizza Burger recipe by Wisconsin Cheese. Add some mozzarella cheese, oregano, and of course, pepperoni.

Find more recipes over at As Seen on TV (beeftips.com).