Auditor: EU’s Frontex border agency can’t fulfill its duties

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union auditors say the bloc’s border and coast guard agency Frontex is unable to fulfill its duties. The court of auditors says Frontex is not providing EU countries with the help they need to combat unauthorized migration and cross-border crime. The auditors said in a new report Monday that Frontex is being given new tasks at a time when it’s still struggling to obey its old orders. The agency was granted a new mandate in 2019 setting up a 10,000-strong officer corps. It’s set to become the biggest and most heavily funded EU agency. Lead auditor Leo Brincat says even under its previous mandate “Frontex was biting (off) more than it could chew.”