Barron County cows stop car chase

(KARE/CNN/WXOW) - Some Barron County cows have become a bit famous not for their milk-producing abilities, but for their ability to stop crime.

You may have seen or heard a Facebook post from the Barron County Sheriff's Office about a group of cows that stopped a high-speed chase suspect on June 1.

The cows belonged to Brandon and Kim Grewe who have a farm near Cumberland, Wisconsin.

Kim said she was a bit surprised when the next morning, she saw the post from the sheriff's office about what the cows did. She jokingly referred to the cows of their Valley Gem farm as the "Barron County Bovine Unit".

Police say the man who led police on the chase was booked into the Barron County Jail on charges of fleeing police, operating a vehicle on a revoked license, bail jumping and a probation violation.