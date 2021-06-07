Bruce Springsteen plans Broadway return of his one-man show

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss just can’t quit Broadway. Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of his one-man show “Springsteen on Broadway.” Performances at the St. James Theatre begin June 26 with an end date set — at least for now — for Sept. 4. “Springsteen on Broadway” debuted in 2017 and was extended three times, finally closing in late 2018. Columbia Records put out a two-disc soundtrack of “Springsteen on Broadway” and a filmed version of the show is on Netflix. In the show, Springsteen performs more than a dozen songs and tells stories about growing up in New Jersey.