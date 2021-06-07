Central shuts out Aquinas to finish conference play

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the closing days of conference play, Aquinas hosted Central at Holy Seminary Field.

Central jumped out to a quick, 1-0 lead over Aquinas thanks to a grounder passed the Pitcher from Andrew Johnson.

In the third, Central's bats came alive. The RiverHawks put four runs on the scoreboard. Malik Reynolds singled to left and drove in two runs. Following Reynolds, Hunter Hess drove it down the line in left field to drive in Reynolds.

Central's Pitcher, Dylan Lapic pitched a gem. In his outing he allowed zero runs before his departure late.

RiverHawks shut out Blugolds, 5-0.