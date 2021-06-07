Chinese exports jump, gap with US grows as tensions persist

BANGKOK (AP) — China has reported its exports and imports surged in May and its politically sensitive surplus with the U.S. grew as the pandemic was waning in important markets in the West. Three years into a tariff war with Washington, tensions over the trade gap persist even as business recovers after last year’s shocks as vaccinations rates rise. Customs data released Monday showed China’s exports rose 28% from a year earlier and imports soared 51%, but growth was leveling off after the country’s stunning recovery from last year’s slump. The trade surplus with the United States rose 14% to $31.8 billion, while China’s trade surplus with the European Union was $12.7 billion.