Dane County governments inch toward in-person meetings again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Local governments across Dane County are inching back toward in-person meetings again after the COVID-19 pandemic forced representatives to communicate virtually. The county lifted all its pandemic restrictions last week, opening the door to resuming in-person meetings. But municipalities are moving slowly. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says the city won’t consider hybrid or face-to-face meetings until city buildings re-open and that could take another month at least. Dane County officials are exploring a hybrid option for county board meetings but would need to upgrade sound technology in its meeting room and that work could take all summer. The Verona City Council plans its first face-to-face meeting June 14. The Middleton City Council may try hybrid meetings in July.