Daughter of imprisoned ex-president leads Peru’s election

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The daughter of an imprisoned former president is ahead in the race for Peru’s presidency. Initial results released hours after polls closed Sunday showed that with 42% of votes tallied, conservative Keiko Fujimori had 52.9% of the vote. This is her third presidential run. Leftist rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo had 47% of the vote. The polarizing populist candidates have promised coronavirus vaccines for all and other strategies to alleviate the health emergency that has killed more than 180,000 people in Peru. The election followed a statistical revision from Peru’s government that more than doubled theCOVID-19 death toll previously acknowledged by officials.