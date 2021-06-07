Skip to Content

Deported veteran sues to get naturalization interview in US

A former U.S. Marine who was deported to Mexico is suing to demand the U.S. government let him attend a naturalization interview so he can meet the requirements of becoming an American. Hector Ocegueda-Rivera filed the lawsuit in federal court in California on Monday. He was scheduled to attend a naturalization interview in Los Angeles more than a year ago but couldn’t because he was denied a visa and parole to get back into the country. He has since been asking U.S. officials to conduct his interview on the U.S.-Mexico border. Ocegueda-Rivera was deported in 2000 after he was convicted of driving under the influence. He applied to naturalize in 2019 on account of his military service.

Associated Press

