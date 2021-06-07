Family gathers to remember 14-year-old shot at party

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — Scores of people attended a vigil for a 14-year-old boy shot to death at a graduation party in suburban St. Paul. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl was killed Saturday as he and his 16-year-old brother were driving away from the party in Woodbury. The newspaper reported that three males opened fire on their car. Investigators say the incident wasn’t random. Nearly 200 people attended a vigil for Hobbs-Ekdahl in an Oakdale park Sunday night. Hobbs-Ekdahl was a member of the Oakdale High School football team and his teammates huddled around each other at the vigil. An uncle, Bob Humphries, called the shooters cowards.