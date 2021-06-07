Fiction, memoirs, poems spring from 1,000-word challenge

NEW YORK (AP) — It began in 2018 as a conversation between authors Jami Attenberg and Anne Gisleson: a writing “boot camp” in which each would write 1,000 words a day for 14 days. Attenberg shared her idea on social media and a phenomenon was born: #1000wordsofsummer. For this summer’s challenge, which ends Sunday, more than 14,000 people are participating, from writers yet to publish a book to such established authors as Attenberg and Cheryl Strayed. Beyond the word count, anything goes: Fiction or nonfiction, poetry or dialogue, inspired or less so, for a future book or simply for the sake of writing.